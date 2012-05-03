LONDON May 3 South Africa's Hermans & Roman Properties (HRP) said it was considering amending the terms of its Johannesburg private placement and listing following feedback from investors.

The Cape Town-based company, which had planned to raise 2.039 billion rand ($264 million) from the sale, had been due to publish the results of the offering on Thursday.

"Following completion of an investor roadshow, the company is considering investor feedback and its options with regard to incorporating certain amendments to the terms of the offering," it said.

HRP had been offering to sell 203.9 million linked units, a form of security issued by property loan stock companies which trades like a share but is made up of part share and part loan, at a fixed price of 10 rand each.

One source close to the offering said the timetable could be extended.

"We are being flexible on the timetable and there is a bit of structural flexibility as well," he said, adding that most of the interest had come from South African investors.

"South African institutional investors understand property well and they know the company's management team."

The source said many investors had requested site visits, which had taken time as well as follow-up meetings after the roadshow.

The company, which planned to use the proceeds of the offer to purchase five properties including a Zambian shopping centre, said it would update investors on any changes to the offering or timetable. ($1 = 7.7225 South African rand) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan in London and Helen Nyambura-Mwaura in Johannesburg; Editing by Erica Billingham)