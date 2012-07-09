UPDATE 1-MDC Partners' shares soar on $95 mln Goldman investment
Feb 15 Ad agency owner MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and get a seat on its board, sending its shares up about 30 percent.
FRANKFURT, July 9 French luxury group Hermes International SCA could strengthen its defence against a hostile takeover, as the family holding company, which already owns 52 percent of the company, could increase its stake, a member of the Hermes family was quoted saying.
"About 12 percent (of the family-owned shares) remain that are not in the holding, but for (the purchase of whose shares) ... the other family members have a right of first refusal," Guillaume de Seynes, member of the Hermes family and also part of the luxury group's executive committee, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Monday.
"It is therefore foreseeable that the holding will further raise its stake."
Hermes's success has attracted the attention of larger luxury goods company LVMH, which has taken a 22 percent in the company against the wishes of Hermes's management. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by David Holmes)
Feb 15 Ad agency owner MDC Partners Inc said on Wednesday Goldman Sachs Group Inc would invest $95 million and get a seat on its board, sending its shares up about 30 percent.
KADUNA, Nigeria, Feb 15 Talba Goni has been trying without luck to get government funds or loans to restart a textile plant in Kaduna, the former industrial heartland in northern Nigeria, that he was running until it closed almost 15 years ago.
* PSA CEO will pledge to keep Opel German - source (Updates with details, comment, background)