PARIS, Sept 29 Hermes International SCA on Thursday said it has acquired a 32.5 percent stake in Joseph Erard Holding, a Swiss watch parts maker that supplies its luxury watch unit, La Montre Hermes.

"This newly acquired stake in Joseph Erard Holding gives us the opportunity to pursue the development of our watchmaking expertise while reinforcing our privileged access to an essential component within a context of strong growth for the Hermès Group's watchmaking activities," Guillaume de Seynes, the unit's head, said in a statement.

The French luxury group did not disclose any financial details of the transaction.

Hermes, which makes its timepieces in Switzerland, already owns 25 percent of Vaucher Manufacture, one of the country's top suppliers of watch parts.

(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)