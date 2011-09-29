(Adds details, background)
ZURICH, Sept 29 French handbag maker Hermes
said on Thursday its watch unit was taking a 32.5
percent stake in family-owned Swiss watch case maker Joseph
Erard, in the latest sign that big luxury groups are keen to
snap up watch part makers.
"This newly acquired stake... gives us the opportunity to
pursue the development of our watchmaking expertise while
reinforcing our privileged access to an essential component,"
said Guillaume de Seynes, chairman of La Montre Hermes.
The move is one of a series of recent buys in watch
component making as big luxury goods group seek to secure access
to watchmaking know-how to improve their growth potential in the
lucrative timepiece business.
This summer, luxury giant LVMH snapped up small
Swiss watchmaker La Fabrique du Temps, and French retailer and
luxury goods group PPR raised its stake in
family-owned Sowind Group to 50.1 percent.
Hermes, best known for its Birkin bag, recorded 30 percent
sales growth in watches in the first half, driven by strong
appetite for shiny watches in Asia.
Securing access to watch components becomes increasingly
important for the rivals of the world's biggest watchmaker
Swatch Group , that is currently providing the lion's
share of parts to the industry but has taken steps to reduce
deliveries from next year.
Joseph Erard Holding, which is based in Le Noirmont in the
Swiss Jura mountains close to the French border, specialises in
high-end watch cases and employs about 60 people. No financial
details of the transaction were disclosed.
