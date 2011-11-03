PARIS Nov 4 French luxury group Hermes was set to publish strong third-quarter sales figures on Friday, with peers such as Burberry , LVMH and PPR having said they saw no slowdown in spite of global economic concerns.

Hermes, one of the most resilient luxury brands alongside LVMH's Louis Vuitton during the downturn of 2008/09, likely closed the third quarter with comparable sales growth of at least 16.5 percent, according to analyst estimates.

The company, which sells 1 million euro ($1.4 million) crocodile leather jackets and 10,000-euro leather bags, may raise its full-year sales growth forecast of 12-14 percent at constant exchange rates, which analysts say is too conservative.

Hermes, which has been approached by arch-rival LVMH, is also likely to give an update on the creation of a holding that would lock in descendants of the founding family for 20 years and prevent them selling shares to LVMH.

Last year, LVMH shocked the luxury world when announcing it had built a 17 percent stake in Hermes, mainly through derivatives. It has since raised its holding to 21.4 percent, while family shareholders still own more than 70 percent.

Hermes, which views LVMH's move as hostile, has repeatedly rejected proposals from LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault to co-operate in matters ranging from advertising purchases to store openings.

Hermes shares which have risen 58 percent since Jan.1, mainly on speculation LVMH would make a bid, fell 1.35 percent on Thursday to 244.65 euros.

LVMH said last month it was confident for the rest of the year, when posting forecast-beating third-quarter sales, while PPR said last week it saw no sign of a slowdown as its quarterly sales also beat expectations. ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Editing by Dan Lalor)