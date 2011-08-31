* Hermes H1 operating margin 32 pct, highest ever

* Operating profit up 37 pct to 418.1 mln euros

* Confirms full-year targets

(Adds details, trader comment, CEO comments)

By Astrid Wendlandt and Benjamin Mallet

PARIS, Aug 31 Hermes' profitability reached its highest level since its flotation in 1993, showing the enduring appeal of its upmarket handbags and scarves even at a time of global economic uncertainty.

Hermes, known for its Birkin and Kelly handbags which cost around $10,000, lifted its operating margin to 32 percent in the first half, up 3.7 percentage points on the same period last year and making it one of the highest in the industry.

It said it had seen no drop in the number of super-rich visitors to its stores from Paris's Rue Fauboug St Honore to Tokyo's Ginza district.

"We haven't yet seen a reduction in the number of people coming into our shops, not even in Japan (following the earthquake disaster)", Chief Executive Patrick Thomas told a news conference.

Growth in July and August was not quite at the same level as in the first half because of low stocks, Thomas said. "The trend is still very good but it is lower than that of the first half ... it's not at all a problem of fewer people in the shops."

Demand for luxury goods has remained resilient in spite of concerns that increased taxes to help cut public debt could hit consumer spending.

Thomas said Hermes planned to raised prices moderately next year, even if there is a strong rise in raw material prices.

The group's operating profit jumped 37 percent to 418.1 million euros ($606.2 million) in the first six months of the year, driven by strong growth in the United States and China, the French luxury group said on Wednesday.

Hermes also confirmed its full-year target of a revenue increase of between 12 and 14 percent at constant exchange rates and a current operating margin at around its 2010 level, or 27.8 percent.

It said it planned to continue to invest in its manufacturing facilities and would open more than 10 shops this year.

Shares in Hermes were 1.3 percent lower at 261.45 euros by 1101 GMT. The stock is up 69 percent this year after rival luxury group LVMH built up a stake of more than 20 percent.

The results were "all very positive, but it doesn't mean much for the share, whose valuation is decorrelated from fundamentals," a Paris-based trader said.

Hermes said it had spent 242 million euros since the start of June to buy back shares to cover grants of shares to employees, a move which was criticised by the French minority shareholders' association Adam earlier this month.

Adam questioned why Hermes was spending so much company cash buying back its own shares at record prices.

At the time, Hermes blamed LVMH, which already owned more than 21 percent of its shares, for drying up the market by continuing to build up its stake, a process it unveiled last autumn.

Hermes's free float is now estimated by analysts to be less than 4 percent.

Hermes shares in mid-August reached a high of 267.85 euros, well above the 250 euro limit Hermes imposed on itself for buying back shares. ($1=.6897 Euro) (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)