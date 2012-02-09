PARIS Feb 9 French luxury group Hermes posted an 18.3 percent rise in 2011 sales on Thursday, boosted by buoyant demand for the 175-year-old brand in Europe, the Americas and Asia.

The maker of 10,000 euro ($13,300) leather bags and 1 million euro crocodile leather jackets said revenue reached 2.84 billion euros. The operating margin exceeded 30 percent, compared with 27.8 percent in 2010, Hermes added.

The group said it would pay an interim dividend of 1.5 euros a share on March 1. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Caroline Jacobs)