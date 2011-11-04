PARIS Nov 4 French luxury group Hermes raised its full-year sales goal on Friday after posting an 18.2 percent rise in third-quarter revenue.

Sales growth at constant exchange rates could reach 15-16 percent this year, Hermes said in a statement. This compares with a previous forecast of 12-14 percent growth.

"Meeting this target will be highly contingent on the business sectors' ability to meet stepped-up demand ahead of the year-end holiday season," Hermes said.

Over the full year, the current operating margin is expected to be slightly higher than the record level achieved in 2010, Hermes added. (Reporting by James Regan; EDiting by Mike Nesbit)