PARIS, Sept 15 Luxury goods group Hermes can create a controlling family holding to ward off advances from rival LVMH and hinder share sales to outsiders by descendants of the founding family, a French court ruled on Thursday.

The decision upholds an exemption Hermes obtained from France's AMF stock market watchdog that stops it having to buy out other shareholders if it wants to create a family holding.

LVMH, the maker of Louis Vuitton handbags and Celine dresses, has said it does not wish to take control of Hermes, yet it has steadily increased its stake to 22 percent from 17 percent last October. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)