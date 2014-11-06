PARIS Nov 6 French luxury goods company Hermes on Thursday posted an 11 percent rise in like-for-like third-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for its leather goods and ready-to-wear.

Hermes, famous for its 8,000-euro Kelly and Birkin bags, made revenue of 990.6 million euros ($1.24 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30.

The trading update comes after arch-rival LVMH said on Monday it would redistribute the Hermes shares it owns to LVMH shareholders on Dec. 17 as part of a dispute-ending agreement between the two luxury groups in September.

Under the deal, LVMH - the world's No.1 luxury group, controlled by France's wealthiest man, Bernard Arnault - agreed to relinquish most of its 23.2 percent stake in Hermes and not acquire any shares in its smaller rival for five years. (1 US dollar = 0.7987 euro) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)