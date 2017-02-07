UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Feb 7 London-based asset manager Hermes Investment Management appointed Douglas Anderson head of consultant relations.
Anderson, who has over 20 years of experience in investment management, most recently served as head of consultant relations at Lazard Asset Management Ltd.
He will report to Mark Miller, head of UK and MENA institutional. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts