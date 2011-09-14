* Hermes to find out if it can create family holding
* AMF in January exempted Hermes from buying out minority
investors
* Exemption challenged by Adam investor lobby
* Court of appeal may decide to uphold or challenge AMF
exemption
By Astrid Wendlandt
PARIS, Sept 15 Luxury goods group Hermes
will find out on Thursday if a French court will allow
it to create a controlling family holding to ward off advances
from rival LVMH and hinder share sales to outsiders by
descendants of the founding family.
LVMH , maker of Louis Vuitton handbags and Celine
dresses, has said it does not wish to take control of Hermes,
yet has been steadily increasing its stake, from 17 percent last
October to 22 percent.
LVMH also said it planned to continue buying shares, helping
sustain Hermes's stock price, which has risen two-thirds in
value this year in a falling stock market.
Bernard Arnault, France's richest man, who heads and
controls LVMH, built the group on acquisitions.
He has made no secret of his admiration for Hermes and his
wish to develop closer ties with the 174-year-old French brand.
Arnault's track record shows he has used stealth and ruthless
tactics to fulfil his ambitions.
Hermes, known for its silk scarves and 7,000-euro ($10,000)
Birkin and Kelly handbags, sees Arnault's arrival in its
shareholder capital as hostile, and rejects proposals of
co-operation from the world's biggest luxury group.
In January, Hermes obtained an exemption from French stock
market watchdog AMF from having to buy out other shareholders if
it wanted to create its family holding.
The entity would own more than 50 percent of share capital
and lock in family shareholders for several decades.
But French minority shareholders' association Adam attacked
the AMF exemption and lodged a complaint with the court of
appeal in Paris, which is due to give its verdict on Thursday.
If the appeal court upholds the AMF exemption, Hermes aims
to create its family holding by the end of the year, the
company's lawyer said.
If the court challenges the AMF decision, temptation among
family shareholders -- who together own 73 percent of capital --
to sell shares to LVMH will be greater, and the stock price
could soar further on speculation LVMH will bid.
Trading in Hermes shares will be suspended on Thursday at
the company's request, pending the announcement of the court's
ruling, and should resume on Friday.
Not all family shareholders -- including the biggest,
Nicolas Puech, who holds 6 percent and is the brother of Hermes
Chairman Bertrand Puech -- have agreed to bring their stock to
the holding.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)