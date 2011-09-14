* Hermes to find out if it can create family holding

* AMF in January exempted Hermes from buying out minority investors

* Exemption challenged by Adam investor lobby

* Court of appeal may decide to uphold or challenge AMF exemption

By Astrid Wendlandt

PARIS, Sept 15 Luxury goods group Hermes will find out on Thursday if a French court will allow it to create a controlling family holding to ward off advances from rival LVMH and hinder share sales to outsiders by descendants of the founding family.

LVMH , maker of Louis Vuitton handbags and Celine dresses, has said it does not wish to take control of Hermes, yet has been steadily increasing its stake, from 17 percent last October to 22 percent.

LVMH also said it planned to continue buying shares, helping sustain Hermes's stock price, which has risen two-thirds in value this year in a falling stock market.

Bernard Arnault, France's richest man, who heads and controls LVMH, built the group on acquisitions.

He has made no secret of his admiration for Hermes and his wish to develop closer ties with the 174-year-old French brand. Arnault's track record shows he has used stealth and ruthless tactics to fulfil his ambitions.

Hermes, known for its silk scarves and 7,000-euro ($10,000) Birkin and Kelly handbags, sees Arnault's arrival in its shareholder capital as hostile, and rejects proposals of co-operation from the world's biggest luxury group.

In January, Hermes obtained an exemption from French stock market watchdog AMF from having to buy out other shareholders if it wanted to create its family holding.

The entity would own more than 50 percent of share capital and lock in family shareholders for several decades.

But French minority shareholders' association Adam attacked the AMF exemption and lodged a complaint with the court of appeal in Paris, which is due to give its verdict on Thursday.

If the appeal court upholds the AMF exemption, Hermes aims to create its family holding by the end of the year, the company's lawyer said.

If the court challenges the AMF decision, temptation among family shareholders -- who together own 73 percent of capital -- to sell shares to LVMH will be greater, and the stock price could soar further on speculation LVMH will bid.

Trading in Hermes shares will be suspended on Thursday at the company's request, pending the announcement of the court's ruling, and should resume on Friday.

Not all family shareholders -- including the biggest, Nicolas Puech, who holds 6 percent and is the brother of Hermes Chairman Bertrand Puech -- have agreed to bring their stock to the holding. ($1 = 0.731 Euros)