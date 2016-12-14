SAO PAULO Dec 14 Brazilian medical laboratory Instituto Hermes Pardini SA filed a request for an initial public offer of shares with the country's securities regulator on Wednesday.

The company has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Bank of America Corp to advise on the sale, the filing said.

Hermes Pardini IPO will have a primary offering, in which proceeds are used by the company for projects, and a secondary offering, in which shareholders sell part of their stakes, it said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by James Dalgleish)