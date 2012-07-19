PARIS, July 19 The Chinese are still snapping up
Birkin bags and rare Cognacs, boosting sales for European luxury
goods companies Hermes and Remy Cointreau and calming fears that
demand may be cooling.
Luxury goods companies have become increasingly dependent on
China as European customers pull back, and they are anxiously
watching for any sign that demand in the world's second largest
economy is slowing.
Those fears abated on Thursday when French spirits group
Remy Cointreau beat forecasts with a 24.4 percent rise
in first-quarter sales, driven by robust demand for its cognac
in Asia and the United States.
Similarly, Hermes reported a 13.4 percent rise in
second-quarter sales supported by strong growth in the
Asia-Pacific region outside of Japan, which rose 26.9 percent.
"We see no slowdown in China," Hermes Chief Executive
Patrick Thomas said in a phone interview.
Hermes derives 32 percent of its sales from Asia Pacific
excluding Japan, making it one of the company's most important
markets. Growth in Asia helped offset slower growth in France
and the U.S.
"The good surprise is Asia, with a net acceleration despite
a difficult (strong) base of comparison." said Thomas Mesmin, a
Paris based analyst covering Hermes for CA Chevreaux.
CHINA STRONG
The Asia-Pacific region, mainly driven by China, is the
fastest-growing luxury market in the world. By 2014 it could
become the second-largest luxury market, after Europe, according
to research from consulting firm Bain.
But China's growth rate slowed for a sixth successive
quarter in the period to end June, to its slackest pace in more
than three years.
Hermes has been particularly proactive in going after the
Chinese customer who covets the French company's iconic leather
handbags and printed silk scarves, but also values an Asian
aesthetic.
To capture those customers it owns a major stake Shang Xia,
a Chinese luxury brand founded in 2008 that specializes in dark
wood furniture and porcelain bowls.
Remy Cointreau has also targeted the wealthy Chinese buyer,
marketing its Louis XIII cognac, which can sell for around 2,000
euros ($2,500) a bottle. Asia is Remy's top-selling region,
representing 62 percent of the group's cognac sales.
Remy Chief Financial Officer Frederic Pflanz reassured
analysts during a call on Thursday that demand remained strong.
Remy Cointreau makes 38 percent of sales in the buoyant Asia and
Pacific region.
"For our market in China we have not seen to date any
slowdown. There is continued consumer enthusiasm for our
high-end products," he said.
Pflanz said Remy's cognac was also benefiting from strong
demand from customers in Japan and Southeast Asia.
He played down analysts concern about the possible impact of
a Chinese government plan to ban civil servants from using
government funds to purchase luxury goods.
Both companies reported reasonably strong demand in their
home European market, where the economic crisis continues to
engulf the continent.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac, Cointreau liqueur and Mount
Gay Rum said it was continuing to monitor the economic situation
in Europe closely but was confident of generating "steady and
profitable growth" in the financial year to March 2013.
Hermes reported strong growth in Europe, and kept to its
2012 forecast, but noted that French sales were slightly weak in
the quarter and the production of some leather goods had been
impeded in May by a number of public holidays.
Remy Cointreu SA shares were up 4.7 percent at
1150 GMT, while rival spirits group Pernod Ricard
added 3.4 percent. Hermes shares, which are thinly traded, were
up 2.4 percent.
Last week Britain's Burberry reported a decline in
first-quarter sales growth due in part to a slowdown in Asia.
Analysts will be looking to French luxury powerhouse LVMH
, which has previously sounded a note of caution on
Chinese sales, to see whether it has seen a sales slowdown in
Asia. The company reports sales figures next week.
(Reporting by Nina Sovich; Additional reporting by Pascale
Denis; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)