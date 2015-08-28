PARIS Aug 28 French luxury goods maker Hermes posted a 20 percent rise in first-half operating income in line with expectations, helped by strong tourist demand in Japan, the United States and Europe.

The brand known for its silk scarves and Birkin bags costing several thousand euros reiterated that its operating margin for the full year should be lower than in 2014 due to currency fluctuations. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt Editing by James Regan)