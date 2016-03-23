PARIS, March 23 French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Wednesday that it would raise its dividend by 14 percent after it posted a 13 percent increase in 2015 net profit.

The maker of printed silk scarves and Kelly handbags said in a statement that its operating margin improved by 0.3 percentage points last year to 31.8 percent of sales.

Hermes reiterated that 2016 sales growth could be below its medium-term target of 8 percent at constant exchange rates "due to the economic, geopolitical and monetary uncertainties around the world". (Reporting by Pascale Denis and James Regan; Editing by Geert De Clercq)