PARIS, Sept 14 French luxury goods maker Hermes on Wednesday said it would no longer provide an annual sales growth forecast starting next year due to the uncertain trading environment.

Hermes, which was the only major European luxury brand to provide a quantified sales growth outlook, however said it was maintaining its guidance for 2016 as it posted a 13 percent rise in net profit to 545 million euros ($611.60 million).

