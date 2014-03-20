PARIS, March 20 Hermes expects its profitability to decrease this year, particularly due to a weak yen, Chief Executive Axel Dumas said on Thursday, as the group unveiled its annual results.

Dumas told Reuters in February that Hermes had hiked the price of its luxury goods in Japan by 10 percent over the month to counter the currency's weakness. (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by Natalie Huet)