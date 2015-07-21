UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 21 Hermes forecast on Tuesday that its first-half operating margin would decline slightly year-on-year because of the weaker euro but the luxury goods company stuck to its medium-term sales growth target.
The luxury bag maker posted a 9.7 percent rise in second-quarter revenue at constant exchange rates to 1.177 billion euros ($1.27 billion). Analysts had expected quarterly sales to rise by 8.5-9 percent.
"As a result of the weaker euro, the operational profitability should be down slightly in comparison with the first half of 2014," Hermes said in a statement.
The group confirmed its medium-term objective of increasing turnover at constant rates by around 8 percent. ($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.