PARIS Nov 3 French luxury goods group Hermes on Thursday saw a slight acceleration in sales growth in the third-quarter to 8.8 percent at constant exchange rates, up from 8.1 percent in the second quarter.

Hermes said the improvement was driven by resilient growth in the United States and stronger demand in Europe and in continental China where tighter controls on luxury goods imports helped lift local consumption.

The group confirmed its full-year sales targets, including sales growth below 8 percent at constant exchange rates.

