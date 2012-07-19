BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International says 2 units entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017, two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
PARIS, July 19 French luxury goods maker Hermes said on Thursday that second-quarter sales rose 21.9 percent at current exchange rates to 814.5 million euros ($998.95 million).
The maker of high-end leather goods and expensive homewares said that the full-year underlying operating margin would be between its all-time high in 2011 and the 2010 rate.
The company added that it was difficult to make more specific projections due to currency fluctuations and uncertainties over the global economy, but it also expected to achieve full-year consolidated revenue growth of 10 percent. ($1 = 0.8154 euros) (Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by James Regan)
* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017, two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing