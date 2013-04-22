UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 22 French luxury goods maker Hermes on Monday posted a 10.3 percent rise in first-quarter sales, pulled by strong demand in Asia particularly for its silks, accessories and ready-to-wear.
Hermes generated revenue of 856.8 million euros ($1.12 billion) in the three months to March 31, up 12.8 percent at constant currencies, slightly ahead of market expectations.
The maker of 13,000-euro Birkin leather bags and 400-euro printed silk scarfs did not comment on its outlook for the year. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources