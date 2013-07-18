UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 18 French luxury group Hermes posted a 16 percent rise in second-quarter sales at constant exchange rates on Thursday and forecast full-year revenue could slightly exceed its mid-term growth target of 10 percent.
Sales reached 910.4 million euros ($1.19 billion) in the quarter, driven by demand for ready-to-wear and fashion accessories, Hermes said in a statement.
Hermes added that the full-year current operating margin could be close to the historical high achieved in 2012. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources