PARIS Feb 13 French luxury goods maker Hermes on Thursday posted a 4.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales, helped by solid demand for its leather handbags, silks and ready-to-wear, across regions although yen weakness weighed on growth.

The maker of 15,000 Birkin bags and 300-euro printed silk scarves said sales in the three months reached 1.092 billion euros ($1.48 billion), with a rise at constant exchange rates of 11 percent against analysts' expectations of 12 percent.

In the third quarter, sales at constant exchange rates were up 12.9 percent.

