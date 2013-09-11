PARIS, Sept 11 Shang Xia, a Chinese brand backed
by French luxury goods group Hermes, opened its first
shop outside its home market in Paris on Wednesday to test
demand among non-Chinese customers for its handcrafted products.
Shang Xia, which aims to revive Chinese crafts that were
nearly destroyed by China's Cultural Revolution, including
ancient styles of porcelain, cashmere felt and furniture, is
part of a new generation of Chinese brands elbowing their way
into the crowed European luxury goods market.
The young brand is hoping its Paris showcase, just metres
away from a Hermes boutique, will help lift its profile among
European buyers, as well as the legions of Chinese tourists who
visit the French capital each year.
"This morning I sold three pairs of shoes to Chinese
tourists who discovered the brand," said Shang Xia's artistic
director and chief executive Jiang Qiong Er, who owns 10 percent
of the venture. Hermes controls the other 90 percent.
Last year, Chinese luxury shoe brand Stella Luna also opened
its first European store in Paris's trendy Boulevard
Saint-Germain.
Shang Xia is the brainchild of Patrick Thomas, the French
brand's outgoing chief executive, who aimed to challenge the
view that Chinese-made goods were synonymous with poor quality.
About 90 percent of Shang Xia products, which include a
4,000 euro ($5,300) porcelain tea service decorated with
hand-weaved bamboo threads and 4,700 euro cashmere felt coat,
are made in China.
Thomas, who has led Hermes since 2006, will remain as
chairman of Shang Xia once he passes on the group reins to
Hermes family member Axel Dumas, 43, in February next year.
In spite of the recent slowdown in China's economic
expansion, Hermes is not alone in backing the growth potential
of Chinese labels.
Last year, French luxury and sports group Kering, formerly
known as PPR, bought Chinese jewellery brand Qeelin,
known for its animal-shaped motifs and co-founded by Frenchman
Guillaume Brochard, Jiang's husband.
Swiss luxury group Richemont owns Chinese fashion
brand Shanghai Tang, and L'Oreal, which already owns cosmetics
brand Yue Sai, last month paid $840 million to add face mask
specialist Magic Holdings to its Chinese
portfolio.
Hermes has spent on average more than 10 million euros
($13.3 million) a year on Shang Xia since its inception in 2008.
Today, the brand makes less than 10 million euros in annual
sales and aims to break even in the next two to three years,
Jiang said.
Shang Xia, which means up and down, plans to move its first
shop, which opened in Shanghai in 2010, to bigger premises next
year. It has also had a boutique in Beijing since 2012, but for
now it has no plans for further expansion.
"We want to grow slowly," Jiang told journalists.
"It took me years to find the artisans with the right
know-how," Jiang said, adding that she roamed China, her
designers in tow, from workshop to workshop, and had a whole
team dedicated to finding craftsmen.
"The challenge for me will be widening my workforce and
finding people who accept to be trained," she said, adding that
younger generations today preferred to work in bars and cafes
where they could learn the job in a day, while it took a year to
learn how to weave bamboo threads.
The brand also sells Ming Dynasty-inspired wooden furniture
assembled only with mortise and tenon joints.
In China, Jiang said customers included Communist Party
officials who were "happy to rediscover the country's
traditional craftsmanship".
Jiang, who studied art in Paris, ran her own jewellery and
interior design business before Shang Xia.