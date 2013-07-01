BRIEF-AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations
* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations
NEW DELHI, July 1 India's two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp said it will work with Erik Buell Racing for selling bikes in North America and Europe, Chief Executive Pawan Munjal told reporters on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Hero said its wholly-owned unit in the United States has agreed to buy a 49.2 percent stake in superbike company Erik Buell Racing for $25 million.
* AT&T, CWA reach tentative agreement in Southwest wireline contract negotiations
WASHINGTON, March 2 The Financial Stability Oversight Council, made up of all major U.S. financial regulators, met late on Thursday afternoon and reviewed its designation of a nonbank firm as "too big to fail," according to a statement from the Treasury Department.
SYDNEY, March 3 Australian new vehicle sales turned lower in February even as sales of sport utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars for the first time ever.