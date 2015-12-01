NEW DELHI Dec 1 Hero Motocorp Ltd, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Tuesday its November sales rose 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

Hero sold 550,731 two-wheelers in November versus 547,413 vehicles in the same month last year.

Since its split from Japan's Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)