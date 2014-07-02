NEW DELHI, July 2 Hero MotoCorp, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Tuesday its June sales rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 541,594 units.

The company had sold 502,279 units in June 2013.

Since its 2011 split from Japan's Honda Motor Co, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)