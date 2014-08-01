NEW DELHI Aug 1 Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Friday its July sales rose 9 percent from a year earlier to 529,862 units.

The company had sold 487,545 units in July 2013.

Since its 2011 split from Japan's Honda Motor Co, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Sunil Nair)