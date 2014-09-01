NEW DELHI, Sept 1 Hero MotoCorp Ltd, India's largest maker of motorcycles and scooters, said on Monday August sales rose 21 percent from a year earlier to 558,609 units.

The company sold 459,996 units in August 2013.

Since its split from Japan's Honda Motor Co in 2011, Hero has been investing heavily in technology to develop new bikes and increasing its push into overseas markets. (Reporting by Aditi Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)