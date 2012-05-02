May 2 India's Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, has raised prices of most of its products by 500 rupees to 1,000 rupees ($9 to $19) with immediate effect, the company said in a statement, to offset rising input costs.

Hero said on Wednesday its profit for the fiscal fourth quarter to end-March rose 20 percent from a year previous, lagging market expectations. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)