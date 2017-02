Oct 18 Hero MotoCorp , India's largest motorcycle maker, on Tuesday beat estimates with net profit of 6.04 billion rupees ($123 million) for the quarter to end-September, up 19 percent from a year ago.

It reported net sales of 57.84 billion rupees, compared with 45.1 billion a year ago.

A poll of brokerages had estimated net profit for the second fiscal quarter to be 5.6 billion rupees on revenue of 58 billion rupees, according to Thomson One. ($1 = 49.3 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)