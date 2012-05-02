GM CEO, President at Opel HQ for talks with management
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.
May 2 India's Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, narrowly lagged estimates with net profit of 6.04 billion rupees ($115 million) for the quarter to end-March, up 20.3 percent from a year previously.
Motorcycle sales in India, where Hero is the market leader, have grown strongly over the past year, thanks in part to rising ownership costs putting off first-time buyers of cars.
Analysts had expected profit of 6.12 billion rupees in the period, Hero's final quarter in the fiscal year 2011/12, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 52.7000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Earnings boost Huhtamaki, Heineken (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain has contacted the president of General Motors to express concerns after the American firm opened talks to sell its European operations, including the Vauxhall plants in England, to France's PSA Group .