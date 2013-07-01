UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, July 1 India's two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd said on Monday its wholly owned unit in the United States has agreed to buy a 49.2 percent stake in superbike company Erik Buell Racing for $25 million.
As part of the agreement, Hero MotoCorp's U.S. unit has invested $15 million in Erik Buell on June 28, and the remaining $10 million will be paid within nine months, the Indian company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources