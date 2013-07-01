MUMBAI, July 1 India's two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd said on Monday its wholly owned unit in the United States has agreed to buy a 49.2 percent stake in superbike company Erik Buell Racing for $25 million.

As part of the agreement, Hero MotoCorp's U.S. unit has invested $15 million in Erik Buell on June 28, and the remaining $10 million will be paid within nine months, the Indian company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair)