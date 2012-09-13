UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 13 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd will increase its scooter production capacity by 50 percent to 60,000 vehicles a month and raise its production of 125cc motorcycles by 25 percent to 75,000 vehicles per month, the company said on Thursday.
Hero, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, also said its new global partner was Italian design company Engines Engineering.
The Indian company's managing director had announced the partnership, Hero's third since splitting with former partner Honda Motor Co, earlier this month. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources