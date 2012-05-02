GM CEO, President at Opel HQ for talks with management
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra and President Dan Ammann are at Opel's headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, Opel said on Wednesday.
MUMBAI May 2 India's Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, does not expect a major rise in material costs going forward, said Anil Dua, senior vice-president of marketing and sales. Earlier on Wednesday, the company raised prices of most of its products by 500 rupees to 1,000 rupees ($9 to $19) with immediate effect to offset rising input costs.
The company posted a 20 percent rise in profit for the fiscal fourth quarter to end-March, lagging market expectations. ($1 = 52.7000 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI)
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain has contacted the president of General Motors to express concerns after the American firm opened talks to sell its European operations, including the Vauxhall plants in England, to France's PSA Group .