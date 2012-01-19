NEW DELHI Jan 19 Hero MotoCorp,
the world's largest two-wheeled vehicle manufacturer, posted a
43 percent jump in quarterly net profit, in line with market
estimates.
The company earned 6.13 billion rupees in the quarter to
end-December, compared with 4.29 billion rupees a year earlier.
It reported net sales of 59.84 billion rupees, compared with
51.18 billion rupees in the year-ago period.
Analysts on average expected net profit for the third fiscal
quarter to be 6.13 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)