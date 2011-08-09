NEW DELHI Aug 9 Hero MotoCorp Ltd ,
India's biggest two-wheeler maker, said on Tuesday it aims to
almost double its sales volume and turnover in the next
five-to-six years.
Hero MotoCorp, formerly known as Hero Honda Ltd, sold 5.4
million two-wheelers and clocked a turnover of 194 billion
rupees ($4.3 billion) for the year to March.
"In the next five to six years, we are aiming for a perfect
10 -- annual sales of 10 million units and annual turnover of
$10 billion, with overseas business contributing about 10
percent to our total annual volume sales," Chief Executive Pawan
Munjal said in a statement.
Munjal said the firm, which had identified key countries in
Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America as potential markets,
expected to start exports to some African countries in the
October-December quarter.
India's Hero Investments that controls Hero MotoCorp agreed
to buy Honda Motors' 26 percent stake in the company
for around $851 million in March, with the Japanese automaker
exiting its joint venture in India after more than 26 years.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)