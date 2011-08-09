NEW DELHI Aug 9 Hero MotoCorp Ltd , India's biggest two-wheeler maker, said on Tuesday it aims to almost double its sales volume and turnover in the next five-to-six years.

Hero MotoCorp, formerly known as Hero Honda Ltd, sold 5.4 million two-wheelers and clocked a turnover of 194 billion rupees ($4.3 billion) for the year to March.

"In the next five to six years, we are aiming for a perfect 10 -- annual sales of 10 million units and annual turnover of $10 billion, with overseas business contributing about 10 percent to our total annual volume sales," Chief Executive Pawan Munjal said in a statement.

Munjal said the firm, which had identified key countries in Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America as potential markets, expected to start exports to some African countries in the October-December quarter.

India's Hero Investments that controls Hero MotoCorp agreed to buy Honda Motors' 26 percent stake in the company for around $851 million in March, with the Japanese automaker exiting its joint venture in India after more than 26 years. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)