Anonymous posters criticising pope appear in Rome
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Dec 1 India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd, the world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, said on Thursday its November sales rose 27.4 percent from a year earlier to 536,772.
Earlier this year, Hero Investments bought Honda Motor Co's 26 percent stake in Hero MotoCorp, and the company's name was changed from Hero Honda Motors. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)
ROME, Feb 4 Posters accusing Pope Francis of attacking conservative Catholics appeared around Rome this weekend and were swiftly covered up by city authorities.
DUBAI, Feb 4 Citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries banned from the United States by President Donald Trump can resume boarding U.S.-bound flights, several major airlines said on Saturday, after a Seattle judge blocked the executive order.