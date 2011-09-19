* New lettings mean 8.5 office floors of 36 taken
* More office floors under offer - Heron
* Backdrop of few large office moves in 2011
LONDON, Sept 19 Office space in London's Heron
Tower is less than a quarter full six months after the building
was finished in March, underlining the difficulties property
developers face in securing new, large tenants amid global
market turmoil.
Heron International confirmed four new lettings on Monday,
including investment manager Partners Group, forex broker City
Credit Capital, and Snoras, a Lithuanian bank. It takes total
office lettings to eight and a half office floors of 36.
An unspecified number of other floors were under offer in
the 230 metre-tall skyscraper, said the company, which was
founded by prominent property developer Gerald Ronson.
A third of the tower was let or under offer, including both
offices and two restaurants, Heron International said.
"Interest in the development remains strong and we look
forward to announcing further lettings in due course," said
Peter Ferrari, managing director of property development at
Heron International.
Concerns over euro zone sovereign debt, sluggish global
economic growth, and the U.S. credit rating downgrade have made
companies think twice before signing leases for new offices,
property industry insiders said in August.
Kevin McCauley, head of central London research at property
brokerage CB Richard Ellis said, based on properties
under offer and excluding prelet deals, it was unlikely a move
of more than 100,000 sq ft would happen in the City in 2011.
"That would be unprecedented," McCauley told Reuters.
London's other office towers included The Shard, the
Pinnacle, the Walkie Talkie, the Cheesegrater and the tower at
100 Bishopsgate. They are at varying stages of build and have
only signed one office deal between them.
Land Securities is one of the developers behind the
Walkie Talkie and British Land is developing the
Cheesegrater in partnership with a Canadian pension fund.
"These developers are rolling very big dice," said Alan
Carter, a property analyst at Evolution Securities.
(Reporting by Tom Bill)