BRIEF-Inseego Corp-judgement entered in favor of novatel wireless
* Inseego Corp- on April 10, judgment entered in favor of novatel wireless, in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Carucel Investments
Jan 15 Heron Therapeutics Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will delay a decision on its injectable drug to treat chemotherapy-induced nausea.
Heron said the FDA has yet to complete reviewing the marketing application for Sustol and might make a decision in late February. (Reporting by Anjali Rao Koppala in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
HOUSTON, April 11 Compensation for three of Chevron Corp's senior leaders, including Chief Executive John Watson, rose last year due to a change in how the value of pensions are calculated.