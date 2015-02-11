(Adds dropped word 'trial' in the headline)

Feb 11 (Reuters) -

Heron Therapeutics Inc : * Says initiates phase 1 clinical study of htx-011 for the treatment of post-operative pain * Says phase 1b/2 studies in surgical patients to start in second quarter * Says phase 1 single ascending-dose study in healthy volunteers to be completed in first quarter * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage