Nov 4 Aerospace and industrial products maker Heroux-Devtek Inc posted a 78 percent rise in quarterly profit, partly helped by higher sales in its industrial business.

July-September net income rose to C$4.8 million ($4.8 million), or 16 Canadian cents a share, from C$2.7 million, or 9 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 3 percent to C$86 million, despite a stronger Canadian dollar that remained close to parity with the greenback.

Industrial sales rose 35 percent to C$8.4 million, while aerospace segment rose about 1 percent to C$77.6 million.

"Underlying demand in our core markets is robust with higher production rates for several large commercial aircraft programs," Chief Executive Gilles Labbe said. ($1 = 1.000 US Dollars) (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)