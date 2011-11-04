Nov 4 Aerospace and industrial products maker
Heroux-Devtek Inc posted a 78 percent rise in quarterly
profit, partly helped by higher sales in its industrial
business.
July-September net income rose to C$4.8 million ($4.8
million), or 16 Canadian cents a share, from C$2.7 million, or 9
Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 3 percent to C$86 million, despite a stronger
Canadian dollar that remained close to parity with the
greenback.
Industrial sales rose 35 percent to C$8.4 million, while
aerospace segment rose about 1 percent to C$77.6 million.
"Underlying demand in our core markets is robust with higher
production rates for several large commercial aircraft
programs," Chief Executive Gilles Labbe said.
($1 = 1.000 US Dollars)
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)