* Q1 adj EPS $0.96 tops Street estimate of $0.81/shr
* Sales $1.73 billion beat Street view of $1.66 bln
* Sees '12 EPS $3.11-$3.17; prior view was $3.08-$3.14/shr
* Shares up 5.4 pct
(Updates share activity)
By Martinne Geller
April 24 Hershey Co posted a
higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by
price increases, and raised its full-year outlook, sending the
candy maker's shares up more than 5 percent.
The maker of Reese's peanut butter cups, Twizzlers and Kit
Kat bars said price increases were responsible for its 10.7
percent increase in first-quarter sales. Volume, which dipped
slightly due to those increases, was still better than expected.
"It is unusual for any food company, in our experience, to
raise guidance this early in the fiscal year, and we interpret
today's guidance raise as a particularly strong signal," said JP
Morgan analyst Ken Goldman.
Hershey's strong results came a day after Kellogg Co
cut its full-year outlook after a disappointing first quarter
that was hurt by weakness in Western Europe and in some product
categories in the United States.
Hershey, the world's largest chocolate maker, is often
viewed as having more pricing power than some of its food
industry peers, since chocolate often serves as an affordable
luxury or indulgence.
The second quarter should see shipments of new products
accelerate, with the roll out of Jolly Rancher Crunch 'N Chew
and the launch of Rolo Minis and Ice Breakers Duos. The company
is also launching Hershey's Simple Pleasures, with 30 percent
less fat than the average chocolate.
Hershey now expects 2012 earnings of $3.11 per share to
$3.17 per share, excluding one-time items, up from a prior
forecast of $3.08 to $3.14 a share.
The company said it expects full-year net sales to rise 7 to
9 percent, up slightly from its prior estimate of a 6.5 to 8.5
percent increase.
For the first quarter, Hershey reported net profit of $198.7
million, or 87 cents per share, up from $160.1 million, or 70
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 96 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts on average had expected 81 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 10.7 percent to $1.73 billion, topping Wall
Street estimates of $1.66 billion.
Hershey shares rose to $65.66 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by John
Picinich)