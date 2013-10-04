BRIEF-Vail Resorts reports Q2 revenue of $725.2 million
* Vail Resorts reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results and increases quarterly dividend by 30%
Oct 4 Hershey Co, North America's biggest chocolate maker, said it would invest $250 million to build a manufacturing plant in Malaysia, its biggest investment in Asia.
The plant in Johor, near Singapore, will be constructed by early 2015 and will produce Hershey's Kisses, Ice Breakers, Reese's and Milk Chocolate bars.
The company, which plans to focus on the fast-growing market of China, said it expects international sales of about $1 billion by the end of 2014.
Last year, the company had forecast international sales to be 15 percent, or about $975 million, of 2012 sales of about $6.5 billion. ()
It is targeting $10 billion in annual revenue by 2017.
"We are investing heavily in the region as the middle class continues to grow and consumers increasingly want chocolate and new confectionery products," Peter Smit, senior vice president for Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, said in a statement on Friday.
The company has nine plants in the United States as well as facilities in Canada, Mexico, India, Brazil and China.
* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.50 to $4.90
* Northern blizzard resources inc- production was 18,281 boe/d for q4 of 2016 and 18,407 boe/d for 2016