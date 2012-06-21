* Hybrid plants will resist frosty pod rot
* Plants will take 3-7 years to produce cocoa pods
* Disease slashed Mexican cocoa output by more than half
By Marcy Nicholson
NEW YORK, June 21 Hershey Co aims to
revive Mexico's cocoa production by giving away
disease-resistant plants to farmers, after the crop was nearly
decimated by frosty pod rot, the chocolate maker said this week.
"As cocoa yields improve in Mexico during the next 10 years
of this program, we hope to increasingly source Mexico cocoa for
our products sold in Mexico," said Jeff Beckman, a spokesman for
Hershey.
Hershey, the biggest chocolate producer in North America and
maker of Reese's peanut butter cups, has launched the 10-year
Mexico Cocoa Project with cocoa supplier Agroindustrias Unidas
de Cacao SA de CV, a member of the Ecom Cocoa Group.
The project, which will take place in southern Mexico, is a
$2.8 million initiative, aimed at treating frosty pod rot, or
Moniliasis, which is a disease that attacks the fruit of the
cacao tree.
"These are hybrid varieties that are known to be resistant
to this disease and that will be the key to rebuilding the cocoa
growing industry there," Beckman said.
"The goal is to help increase productivity, help the industry
to recover. It would be our desire to buy more cocoa from
Mexico."
The farmers who receive the hybrid plants, which will take
three to seven years to grow useable cocoa pods, will not be
obligated to sell to Hershey, Beckman said.
Hershey has done business in Mexico for 40 years, the
company said.
The country has never been a significant cocoa producer, but
the disease cut its output by more than half since it hit in
2005.
Production in the 2010/11 crop year was just 20,000 tonnes,
down from 44,000 tonnes in 2003/04, according to International
Cocoa Organization data.
Demand is expected to rise though due to Mexico's growing
working population ranging from 15 to 64 years old, who are
expected to eat more impulse and indulgence foods, according to
Euromonitor International senior food industry analyst Francisco
Redruello.
"Mexico, which is a cocoa-growing country, is a net importer
of cocoa, so there is a definite need for additional cocoa grown
in Mexico to be used domestically," Beckman said.
Hershey is not the first chocolate company to invest in the
country. In February, the Mexican president announced that
Ferrero, which makes Ferrero Rocher chocolates, will spend $190
million to construct a plant in the state of Guanajuato, to make
new Kinder and Nutella products for both the local and North
American markets.
(Reporting By Marcy Nicholson; Editing by David Gregorio)