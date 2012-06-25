June 25 Hershey Co set new long-term growth targets on Monday, and announced a five-year plan to expand core brands like Reese's peanut butter cups and Hershey's Kisses.

The company said it now expects net sales growth of 5 percent to 7 percent in the long term and adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 8 percent to 10 percent.

North America's largest chocolate maker also affirmed its 2012 earnings target of $3.11 per share to $3.17 per share, excluding items. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)