(Adds details)
July 15 Hershey Co, the No. 1 candy
producer in the United States, said it would increase prices of
its instant consumable, multi-pack, packaged candy and grocery
lines by about 8 percent to tackle rising commodity costs.
The maker of Reese's, Kit Kat and Ice Breakers also said it
now expects 2014 sales and adjusted profit to be at the lower
end of its previous estimate, and forecast a slight dip in
adjusted margins.
Hershey said most of the benefit of the price increase,
effective Tuesday, would reflect next year. Direct buying
customers would be offered prior prices until Aug. 12.
The company said it expects higher commodity costs to eat
into margins. It had earlier expected full-year adjusted margins
to expand by 50 basis points.
Hershey had also forecast net sales to grow 5-7 percent and
adjusted profit per share to rise 9-11 percent.
"Commodity spot prices for ingredients such as cocoa, dairy
and nuts have increased meaningfully since the beginning of the
year," Hershey's North America head Michele Buck said in a
statement on Tuesday.
Cocoa futures jumped to a near-three-year high
earlier this month.
Hershey estimated adjusted profit between 75 and 77 cents
per share on sales growth of 4.5 percent for the quarter ended
June 29. This translates to sales of $1.58 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 76 cents per
share on revenue of $1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)