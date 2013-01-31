Jan 31 Hershey Co reported higher
fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, helped by improved market
share.
The maker of Kit Kat, Twizzlers and Reese's peanut butter
cups said net income was $149.9 million, or 66 cents per share,
compared with $142.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 74 cents per share.
Sales rose to $1.75 billion from $1.57 billion.
The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook,
saying it expects $3.56 to $3.63 per share in adjusted profit,
representing growth of 10 percent to 12 percent. Its prior
forecast called for profit growth of 8 percent to 10 percent.