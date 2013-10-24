Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
Hershey Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday because of strong candy sales across the United States.
The chocolate company said net income was $233.0 million, or $1.03 per share, compared with $176.3 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.04 per share.
Its sales rose 6.1 percent to $1.85 billion, from $1.75 billion in the third quarter of 2012.
Hershey stood by its full-year earnings forecast, saying it expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.68 to $3.71 in fiscal year 2014.
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.